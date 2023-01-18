Freezing rain warning issued for Simcoe County and Muskoka
The afternoon commute on Thursday could be a messy one, with a freezing rain warning issued for Simcoe County, Muskoka and surrounding areas.
Environment Canada issued the warning on Wednesday afternoon, noting freezing rain is predicted to start Thursday afternoon and evening and turn to a possibility of freezing drizzle later in the night.
Ice accretion of up to a few millimetres is possible on untreated surfaces, creating hazards for walking and driving.
The national weather agency warns highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
Additionally, ice build-up may cause tree branches to break, and utility outages may occur.
The risk of freezing drizzle should end by Friday morning.
The areas under the warning include Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst, plus areas nearby.
-
Canadian, back home from Ukraine, shares harrowing stories of life on the front linesCanadian Adam Oake has returned from the front lines of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where he has been working for an NGO. He shares tales of his time in the war zone, where he also plans to return to continue helping Ukrainians in need.
-
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Lethbridge collision involving two pedestriansA man is dead and a woman is critically injured after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection on Lethbridge’s north side Tuesday afternoon.
-
Woman missing from Forest Lawn; Calgary police seek public assistanceKrystal Russell, 39, was last seen on the evening of Dec. 30, 2022, in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
Threats, discipline, fear: The muzzling of B.C. health-care workersMany British Columbia medical staffers are frustrated and even angry about what they describe as a culture of fear and silence when it comes to raising questions about the quality of care in the province, as well as other issues.
-
First shipment of children's medications arrive in EdmontonAlberta's first shipment of children's pain medication arrived Wednesday night at the Edmonton International Airport.
-
Vancouver non-profit launches unique scholarship campaign to inspire future fashionistasOur Social Fabric's 'Sew-fund' scholarship program pledges to give out 10 new sewing machines this school year.
-
WRPS arrest another pair allegedly involved in a grandparent scamWaterloo regional police have arrested another pair of individuals for their alleged connection to a grandparent scam.
-
What to do if you see this on power linesEven though it might look nice, ice scaling across power lines could cause some serious issues if it isn't dealt with.
-
N.B. government revokes operating licences at two special care homesNew Brunswick’s Department of Social Development has revoked the operating licences of two special care homes in northeastern New Brunswick.