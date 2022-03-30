Messy mix of rain and freezing rain expected in the capital

A freezing rain warning is now in effect for the capital for Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, freezing rain, with 1 to 2 mm of ice accretion is possible starting Wednesday evening.

"Precipitation is forecast to begin late this afternoon. This precipitation will likely begin as snow and ice pellets, but will quickly transition to a period of freezing rain in the evening. Two to four hours of freezing rain will be possible before ending overnight," Environment Canada said.

Wednesday's high is 2 C. The temperature should drop to around -1 C in the evening before rising back to 2 C by Thursday morning.

Thursday is forecasted to be rainy with a risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 12 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a chance of rain showers or flurries – a high of 4 C.