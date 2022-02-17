Messy mix of weather continues as school bus cancellations span Simcoe County
A messy mix of rain, ice and snow has caused a number of school bus cancellations in parts of Simcoe County Thursday morning.
Due to poor road conditions, all school buses and vans in the North Weather Zone have been cancelled.
The North Zone includes Elmvale, Midland, Penetanguishene and Orillia.
Schools still remain open for student learning.
In Muskoka, all school buses for Trillium Lakelands District School Board have been cancelled.
All school buses, minivan and taxi services are cancelled for York Region and York Catholic District School boards due to inclement weather. Schools will be closed.
The mixed bag of weather is expected to continue into Friday, with a number of weather advisories still in place.
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for parts of Simcoe Muskoka.
Freezing rain is possible throughout the region Thursday morning into the afternoon. The weather agency says that heavy snowfall is possible late afternoon into Friday morning, which could impact the morning commute.
Snowfall accumulation of 10 to 20 centimetres is possible.
-
Ottawa police to update residents on increased presence downtownOttawa police will give an update this afternoon, including new instructions for residents, amid an increased police presence in and around the trucker convoy protest downtown.
-
Ontario announces new funding for students struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic in latest budgetOntario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced new support funding in the education budget for the 2022-23 school year that will help students struggling with learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Windsor crews and contractors hit the roads as winter storm moves inCity of Windsor public works crews and contractors are on the road Thursday as a wintery mix of weather hits the region.
-
'Life-changing': Victoria couple plans to buy homes after $500K lottery winA Victoria couple says a new home and seed money for their children's education are in the works after the pair won a $500,000 lottery prize.
-
Barrie man sold stolen property on social media: PoliceA police investigation has led to several charges against a 27-year-old Barrie man whom they say was selling stolen property on social media.
-
Why Saskatoon Uber passengers may be the nicest in CanadaSaskatoon Uber riders are the best-reviewed in Canada.
-
LHSC reports slight drop in COVID hospitalizationsThere’s been a drop in the number of COVID-19 inpatients being cared for at London Health Sciences Centre.
-
N.S. man, 64, sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being attacked in his home: RCMPRCMP say a 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a home invasion in Concession, N.S.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again in Waterloo RegionThe number of people in Waterloo Region hospitals and ICUs with COVID-19 dropped again in Thursday’s dashboard update.