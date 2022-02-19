Messy start to the long weekend in Saskatchewan

It’s another weekend where we need to watch the road conditions and check the highway hotline before we head out (anyone else feel like we’re heard this story already twice this week? Just me?). This is especially true in central and northern Sask on Saturday morning, and important in southern Sask Saturday afternoon and evening. Generally though just watch for changing conditions across the province.

Another low is pushing in from Alberta and it is bringing some messy conditions. Snow started to push into northern areas of the province Friday night, and that swath of snowfall will bring up to 10 centimetres total as it moves through in the areas from Buffalo Narrows to Yorkton before clearing into Saturday night. There is also the potential for some flurries both north and south of that.

The warm front associated with this low is also a big part of this system bringing well above seasonal conditions for Saturday for southern Saskatchewan. This means that as the precipitation builds in, it is likely to be a wintery mix. Yes, we’re talking rain, freezing rain and snow.

Two very different days out there this weekend. A low and associated fronts brings a wintery mix and warmer conditions tomorrow, while cold air floods in behind for Sunday. #SaskWX @CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/PC4pbEjvEd

After that, a cold front sweeps through the province plummeting temperatures into Sunday and this is going to make the later part of the weekend feel very different from the start. This may also lead to some messy conditions on the road as the precipitation freezes overnight into Sunday.

There will also be some wind associated with the system on Saturday with gusts to 60 kilometres per hour which will lead to some blowing snow in cold open areas. But really it is also not going to help with visibility no matter the precipitation type.

Regina could see a few flurries throughout the Saturday morning, depending on the movement of the first swath of snowfall. After that, things warm up and we expect rain through the afternoon which will turn to snow as the cold front sweeps through into the evening and overnight.

After all of this, most of the province will be clear and cold into Sunday except the southwest corner of Sask where heavy snowfall looks likely to continue from a system in Alberta. That area could potentially see around 15 centimetres of snow through the weekend, along with some wintery mix.

When it comes to travel, it is going to be messy out there and you’ll want to keep an eye on the conditions. Travel to Manitoba on Saturday is likely not recommended as blizzard warnings remain in effect from Environment Canada through southern Manitoba with those conditions returning during the day and night. Meanwhile travel towards Alberta is going to be hard all weekend with moderate to heavy snowfall expected throughout the weekend in that province, particularly Saturday night into Sunday.

Stay safe out there and enjoy the long weekend!