Messy weather continues Espanola to Mattawa
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Environment Canada says a "messy mix of snow and ice pellets with the risk of freezing rain" will continue Thursday morning from Espanola to Mattawa.
"Ice pellet and snowfall totals are expected to be up to 10 cm, with lesser amounts towards North Channel and Georgian Bay," the weather service said in a special weather statement.
"Untreated surfaces like roads, parking lots, and walkways may become slippery."
Areas affected include:
- Espanola – Killarney
- Greater Sudbury and vicinity
- North Bay - Powassan - Mattawa
- West Nipissing - French River
The storm that started Wednesday evening prompted all four school bus services in the northeast to cancel at least one route each.
All school bus transportation run by the Sudbury Students Services Consortium has been cancelled for the day.
Check for school bus cancellations in northeastern Ontario here.
-
Leadership rivals shouldn't be calling each other 'not Conservative', says BergenConservative interim leader Candice Bergen says leadership contenders should avoid calling those they disagree with on policy 'not Conservative.'
-
Toronto police officer in hospital with serious injuries after accidentally shooting himselfA Toronto police officer has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he accidently shot himself in the hand and leg, a spokesperson says.
-
OPP arrest man accused of stealing puppy from Alliston homeNottawasaga OPP arrested a Brampton man accused of stealing a puppy from a home in Alliston.
-
Surrey shooting that injured 19-year-old appears targeted: RCMPPolice are investigating a shooting in Surrey's Guildford area that left a 19-year-old injured on Wednesday night.
-
How to protect yourself if you decide to forgo a home inspectionSearching for a house in the Oshawa, Ont. area this winter, prospective homebuyers Nadeem Sumar and his wife Gurleen Saggu knew it was their job to keep a close eye out for anything that seemed questionable, from a crack in the foundation to a mysterious water stain.
-
Regina fire rescues dog stranded on thin Wascana Lake iceA dog stranded on thin ice at Wascana Lake is safe and back with its owner after a successful rescue by Regina fire.
-
Young podcaster interviewing NHL players to raise awareness for children's hospitalsPodcaster Zander Zatylny is on a cross-country tour talking to NHL stars from every Canadian team.
-
TDSB raises concerns about 'extraordinary developmental needs' of incoming Kindergarteners due to COVID-19The Toronto District School Board is expressing concerns about the “extraordinary developmental needs” of incoming Kindergarten students who they say will have spent “the vast majority of their existence living through the COVID-19 pandemic” by the time classes start in the fall.
-
Parents upset after St. Marys animal rescue says families with autistic children can't adopt dogsAn animal rescue organization in St. Marys says families with autistic children will not be allowed to adopt their dogs.