Messy weather continues Espanola to Mattawa

Environment Canada says a "messy mix of snow and ice pellets with the risk of freezing rain" will continue Thursday morning from Espanola to Mattawa.

"Ice pellet and snowfall totals are expected to be up to 10 cm, with lesser amounts towards North Channel and Georgian Bay," the weather service said in a special weather statement.

"Untreated surfaces like roads, parking lots, and walkways may become slippery."

Areas affected include:

Espanola – Killarney

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

North Bay - Powassan - Mattawa

West Nipissing - French River

The storm that started Wednesday evening prompted all four school bus services in the northeast to cancel at least one route each.

All school bus transportation run by the Sudbury Students Services Consortium has been cancelled for the day.

Check for school bus cancellations in northeastern Ontario here.