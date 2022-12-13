Messy Wednesday morning commute expected as heavy snow moves to P.E.I. and N.B.

Parts of eastern Nova Scotia experienced closures, power outages, and travel delays on Tuesday as heavy snow and high winds arrived in the region.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nova Scotia Power was reporting more than 16,000 customers affected by outages, most of which were in Cape Breton.

Marine Atlantic cancelled ferry departures for Tuesday afternoon and night. The Confederation Bridge also restricted high-sided traffic Tuesday afternoon due to strong winds.

Further impacts are expected in the Maritimes from the storm moving into Wednesday.

RISK OF FLOODING AND FREEZE IN CAPE BRETON

After an initial snowfall of 10 to 30 cm, much of Cape Breton saw a turn to rain Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall warnings in Inverness and Victoria counties call for totals nearing 40 mm. The rain, in combination with melting snow and blocked drainage, could lead to a risk of localized flooding.

Temperatures in Cape Breton will fall back below freezing Tuesday night, and slushy, wet surfaces are likely to turn icy for Wednesday.

HEAVY SNOW SHIFTS WEST

Due to the looping track on the storm through the Maritimes, heavier snow will build west Tuesday night and Wednesday. Weather conditions will deteriorate quickly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for Prince Edward Island and eastern New Brunswick.

Snow totals ranging from 20 to 30 cm are expected in both P.E.I. and northeastern New Brunswick. Snow totalling 10 to 20 cm is expected for Moncton and southeast New Brunswick, which remains under a snowfall warning.

Both Prince Edward Island and eastern New Brunswick could see some rain and ice pellets mix in with the snow by early Wednesday morning.

MESSY WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE

Motorists will experience a slow and slippery commute in a number of areas Wednesday morning. Most of New Brunswick should expect winter driving conditions Wednesday morning, even as far west as Fredericton and Saint John, which could both pick up five to 10 cm of snow.

While snow is expected to be lighter in P.E.I. by Wednesday morning, enough will have fallen overnight to impact morning drives.

In Nova Scotia, snow totals of five to 15 cm in Cumberland and Colchester counties Tuesday night into Wednesday will make for greasy roads there.

Cape Breton will fall back below freezing Tuesday night, which could lead to icy roads, parking lots and walking paths.