Messy winter storm barrels through Ontario towards Quebec; parts of B.C. experience record-breaking snowfall totals

Two separate storm systems across Canada are bringing brief periods of heavy snow, causing messy commutes for drivers and slicking up the sidewalks.

In B.C., the regions of Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and parts of Vancouver Island are under snowfall warnings from Environment Canada. The warnings, which have been in place since late Monday, say a further 2 to 10 centimetres of snow is expected.

The snow is caused by a low-pressure system moving inland off the Pacific Ocean. The temperatures are hovering around 0 degrees Celsius, which creates wet, heavy snow that is “good for snowballs,” according to CTV's Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen on Tuesday.

In the Greater Victoria region, about 5 to 10 centimetres of snow fell overnight Monday and continued into Tuesday morning, Environment Canada's website reads.

A number of B.C. roadways closed Monday allowing crews to clear the snow.

This is the second wintry blast the region has seen in the last week, with the first passing over the weekend causing cancellations and delays to flights and power outages to approximately 80,000 customers.

The storm system has broken snowfall records in some areas of the province for the month of February. Over the weekend, the Abbotsford area saw 19.3 centimetres of snowfall Sunday, shattering the previous Feb. 26 record of 6.6 centimetres set back in 1956, according to preliminary data from Environment Canada.

COLORADO LOW HEADING TO ATLANTIC CANADA

In Canada's eastern provinces, most of southern Ontario is digging out from a storm that passed through Monday evening.

The system, which originated in Colorado, brought wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour and poor visibility to the evening commute on Monday.

It travelled through southern Ontario bringing freezing drizzle, snow and headaches for communities. The storm tapered off overnight Monday for the Greater Toronto Area, as the system moved its way towards the nation's capital.

Ottawa residents woke up Tuesday to poor visibility with total snow accumulations expected to be around 15 centimetres. At its peak, the storm will unload about 2 to 4 centimetres of snow per hour Tuesday morning for the Ottawa area until it tapers off later this afternoon, the Environment Canada website says.

Southern Quebec is also anticipating the Colorado low storm system on Tuesday with Environment Canada issuing snowfall warnings.

Areas like Gatineau, Metro Montreal, Quebec City and the Laurentians can expect to receive snowfall totals between 15 to 20 centimetres through the day.

Travel advisories and special weather statements warn of difficult driving conditions Monday through Tuesday with a mix of snow and ice and windy conditions.

EXTREME COLD

The Colorado low is expected to hit the Atlantic provinces by Wednesday bringing similar snowy conditions. As of Tuesday morning, Environment Canada has not issued any warnings or advisories for N.S., N.B. and P.E.I.

However, Newfoundland and Labrador is under extreme cold warnings by Environment Canada. The areas of Great Northern Peninsula, Deer Lake and Northern Peninsula East are experiencing wind chill values up to -36.

Parts of Nunavut are also under extreme cold warnings, with areas like Arctic Bay, Iqaluit and Resolute experiencing wind chill values around -55 on Tuesday.