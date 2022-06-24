Metal winch flies into windshield on Hwy 403

A metal winch flew off a truck on Highway 403 and smashed into the windshield of a car, in an incident OPP are calling "very scary."

It happened early Friday morning in the westbound lanes near Muir Road, just east of Woodstock.

OPP said the winch was for a flatbed strap.

The driver of the car was able to safely pull over to the side of the road.

They had minor injuries from the flying glass.

"We're lucky we're not dealing with a fatality here," said Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk in a Twitter video.

He also shared photos of the broken windshield and had a warning for other truck drivers.

"Make sure that all of your items are secured, and make sure you check your equipment on a regular basis.”

OPP are asking anyone who was driving on Highway 403 on Friday morning and may have dash cam video to contact the Oxford County detachment.

Driver lucky to walk away after a metal strap winch went through their windshield on #Hwy403 near Muir Rd @OxfordCounty. Driver able to safely stop without being involved in a collision. Minor injuries reported. #OPP continuing to investigate. 0#OxfordOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/kHtLYVZjm4