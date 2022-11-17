Metchosin murder trial: Jury sees gruesome crime scene pictures, hears recording of phone call

The jury was shown a series of gruesome photos from the day 60-year-old Martin Payne was found dead in his Metchosin home on day four of the murder trial of Zachary Armitage and James Busch.

Both Armitage and Busch are charged with killing Payne in July 2019, a day after the pair walked away from William Head Institution, located about eight kilometres from the victim's home.

On Thursday the crown called on Cpl. Kim Sarson of the RCMP to take the witness stand.

Sarson was involved in the forensic analysis of both Payne’s truck and then his home after he was found dead.

The jury was shown a slide show which included pictures of Payne taped up laying in a puddle of blood in his bathroom.

Found nearby was a hatchet, a large knife, a hack saw, and a tape dispenser.

There were also several items of clothing, shoes and gloves with blood stains that had been discarded.

Within the home there was a note pad found that read “What is your pins for cards?”

Justice David Crossin explained to the jury that just because they had seen pictures of the dead body, they are not to factor in sympathy when making decisions.

PHONE CALL TO WATER TAXI COMPANY

The court also heard a recording of a phone called made to Gulf Island Water Taxi the morning of

July 8, which was the day after the accused escaped from prison.

Within the 42 second call, which was later flagged and obtained by the West Shore RCMP’s major crimes unit, you can hear a man asking the operator if they provide services to mainland Vancouver.

She tells him no, and that they only to the Gulf Islands.

He then asks if there’s any other way to go to Vancouver, aside from BC Ferries. The operator once again says no before the two exchange good byes.

On Wednesday the jury heard that on that same morning, web searches for private water taxi companies, articles about the prison escape and one of the accused name’s were made from Payne’s home computer while he was out at work.

The jury has heard from a man who was previously incarcerated with Armitage at the Mission medium security prison.

James George said he received a phone call from Armitage at around 11:30 a.m. on the morning of the 8.

He said Armitage asked him for a ride and money, a request George said he declined.

Both Busch and Armitage have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

On Friday, Sarson is scheduled to continue her testimony on the findings from within Payne’s home. The trial is expected to last five weeks.