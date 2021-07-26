Meteghan RCMP investigate arson after house fire in Bangor, N.S.

The Meteghan RCMP is investigating an arson that occurred in Bangor, N.S. on the weekend.

Police say they and the Meteghan Fire Department responded to house fire on Bangor Road at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"The three occupants were able to escape safely," RCMP said in a news release. "The fire was determined to be suspicious in nature and no one was injured in the fire."

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326. If you want to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.