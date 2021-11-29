Meteorological fall ends as it began – warm!

Our 500 mb conditions won't do a lot over the next few days, as a ridge of high pressure has bulwarked them into our region for a while longer. We're facing another glut of west wind, as a consequence.

Tomorrow, gusts in the 50s are possible, though the 40s are more likely. We'll take a second run at double digits.

So ends our meteorological fall. At a single glance, November perhaps had all of two days that fell below seasonal. Maybe even just the one. I’ll have a better look at that tonight on CTV Calgary News at 5 and 6. UPDATE: This is still true.

It would make sense to weave the November thread into one day in December, right?

How about half a day, instead?

Early, strong gusts on Dec. 1 could pile us toward the mid-teens before sunrise. It won’t last, though; Another Alberta clipper is crossing the Rockies, forming in the central region and making a bee-line dive for Lake Superior. We'll face easterly wind when it arrives, and the preliminary look is for two to four millimetres of rain. Overnight freezing becomes a hazard, along with a shot for snow.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Tonight:

Plenty of cloud

Overnight low: 1 C

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy, west wind

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1

Wednesday:

Early gusts, early morning high of 12, chance of scattered midday showers

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: cloudy, small chance for flurries, low -2

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, chance of scattered flurries

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: cloudy periods, low -7 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: cloudy periods, low -9 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: cloudy periods, low -10 C

This lovely photo came through via Twitter this weekend, and she's absolutely right – this is not an everyday occurrence!

@CTVStanfield Not too often you see a rainbow on November 28th. Hwy 40 & hwy 1 pic.twitter.com/Oc7D8toSbv

And Carrie jumped in, too, showing a fair-sized flock of geese in Airdrie.

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!