iHeartRadio

Meteorologists track severe thunderstorm with powerful winds and hail

image.jpg

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka, and Grey Bruce Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued the warning shortly before 3:30 p.m., stating meteorologists are tracking a storm capable of producing powerful wind gusts and up to nickel-sized hail.

"It's going to be an active night," said CTV Barrie's weather specialist KC Colby.

A cluster of severe thunderstorms from Moonstone to Midhurst is moving east at about 40km/h, the weather agency reported around 6 p.m. Monday.

Environment Canada warns to "take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."

Late this afternoon, Environment Canada sstated a possibility of winds up to 90km/h and quarter-sized hail for the following areas:

  • Orillia
  • Springwater Provincial Park
  • Hillsdale, Coldwater
  • Bass Lake Provincial Park
  • Orr Lake
  • Midhurst
  • Craighurst
  • Little Lake
  • Moonstone
  • Oro
  • Kempenfelt Bay
  • Creighton
  • Hawkestone
  • Fenelon Falls
  • Kirkfield
  • Bolsover

The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for:

  • Barrie - Collingwood – Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Huntsville - Baysville
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Additionally, the following areas are listed under a heat warning and severe thunderstorm watch:

  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus