Meteorologists track severe thunderstorm with powerful winds and hail

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka, and Grey Bruce Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued the warning shortly before 3:30 p.m., stating meteorologists are tracking a storm capable of producing powerful wind gusts and up to nickel-sized hail.

"It's going to be an active night," said CTV Barrie's weather specialist KC Colby.

A cluster of severe thunderstorms from Moonstone to Midhurst is moving east at about 40km/h, the weather agency reported around 6 p.m. Monday.

Environment Canada warns to "take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."

Late this afternoon, Environment Canada sstated a possibility of winds up to 90km/h and quarter-sized hail for the following areas:

Orillia

Springwater Provincial Park

Hillsdale, Coldwater

Bass Lake Provincial Park

Orr Lake

Midhurst

Craighurst

Little Lake

Moonstone

Oro

Kempenfelt Bay

Creighton

Hawkestone

Fenelon Falls

Kirkfield

Bolsover

The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for:

Barrie - Collingwood – Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Additionally, the following areas are listed under a heat warning and severe thunderstorm watch: