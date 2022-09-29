Meth, fentanyl, and bear spray seized during drug arrest in Kitchener: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say they seized suspected meth, fentanyl, and bear spray.

According to a news release, officers initiated the search warrant at a home on Mill Street on Sept. 28.

A 52-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 30-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of suspected meth, and possession of suspected fentanyl.