Meth, fentanyl, and bear spray seized during drug arrest in Kitchener: WRPS


Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say they seized suspected meth, fentanyl, and bear spray.

According to a news release, officers initiated the search warrant at a home on Mill Street on Sept. 28.

A 52-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 30-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of suspected meth, and possession of suspected fentanyl.

