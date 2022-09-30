Métis family jigging through the generations

An Indigenous dance group is finding more and more young people are jumping to jig, reconnecting to their heritage through dance.

At three years old - Alex Asham Rego was the youngest jigger ever to join his grandfather’s Métis dance group - the Asham Stompers.

Alex says his grandfather, Arnold Asham, taught him how to jig.

“When he was just a baby I had him up on stage,” Arnold said.

Now at four years old, Alex puts his small feet to work during some of the Stompers’ shows, something he loves to do.

“I’m gonna jig and put on my outfit,” Alex said. “I like to dance for people.”

Arnold doesn’t remember learning to jig - but knows his family has been jigging for generations and guesses he began when he was Alex’s age.

“We would always go to grandma’s house and uncles and aunts and grandmas and grandpas would throw money when the kids jigged,” Arnold said.

That pride is passed down to his own grandson Alex, who proudly agrees that he likes being Metis.

A stark difference from Arnold’s past with the term. Arnold did not identify as Indigenous until he was in his late 20s.

“My dad would never admit he was Indigenous. In those days it was shameful.”

After embracing his indigenous identity 50 years ago - Arnold championed his Métis heritage - later creating both the world jigging and Indigenous square dancing championships.

“Louis Riel said our people will sleep for one hundred years, and when they awake, it’s the artists that will give them their spirits back. And that’s exactly what’s happening in the communities today.”

Arnold is now watching the jigging bug bite more and more young people looking to explore their heritage. Arnold gets calls every day from people wanting to reconnect to their heritage through jigging.

“It’s good for our whole community. Especially good for kids who lacked self-esteem because they were ashamed of who they were,” he said. “Most of our dancers are very, very proud of who they are.”