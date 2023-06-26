Metis housing and tourism initiatives announced in Sault Ste. Marie

The Metis Nation of Ontario (MNO) is unveiling a pair of initiatives in Sault Ste. Marie. One is designed to address a housing shortage, while the other is centred on tourism.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony this week marked the official unveiling of the MNO's Housing Development Pilot Project.

Applications are being accepted for 20 new townhouses, which will be offered to Metis families at below-market rents. The housing is Metis-specific, with priority given to victims of household violence, seniors or people not able to find housing appropriate for the size of their family.

Also being announced this week is a partnership between the MNO and the Lake Superior Watershed Conservancy, which will see participants learning about Metis history in Sault Ste. Marie through walking and paddling tours.

Metis interpretive guides will lead the tours, which will begin at the Metis Centre downtown, and will make their way toward the St. Marys River.

Tours can be booked online.