Métis Nation of Alberta launches first-of-its-kind vaccination clinic in Edmonton

The Métis Nation of Alberta will launch the first Métis-led vaccination clinic of its kind in partnership with Alberta Health Services (AHS) on Saturday.

Métis, First Nations and Inuk Albertans born in 1971 or earlier are eligible to book their first dose of the mRNA Pfizer vaccine at the Edmonton Inn and Conference Centre from Saturday until Tuesday.

The director of health for the Métis Nation of Alberta, Reagan Bartel, said: “Alberta Health Services have recognized that Métis Albertans have unique needs around COVID-19 and the vaccinations rollout.”

While Bartel recognizes this is a great first step forward, she told CTV News Edmonton there’s still work to be done on addressing the safety aspects of clinics for Métis and First Nations peoples.

“Vaccine hesitancy among Indigenous people is high and there’s good reason for that. We’ve had a traumatic history.”

Bartel added having kinship and community ties when accessing health services is crucial in enforcing a sense of security. That includes cultural components being woven into the clinic.

“By the Métis Nation having Indigenous vaccination clinic we’re providing a space that is built by community and staffed by community with the support of Alberta Health Services,” she said.

“We’re creating that space where folks can come and feel like they’re not being judged and they’re being cared for by their own kin and community.”

Bartel told CTV News it’s really important for Métis people to be accepted and recognized by healthcare providers.

“That’s really why we’re doing the clinic to create those safe spaces,” she said.

“To be able to tear down those barriers and have community members see that smiling face so that you show up and you know that this is somebody that, A, maybe I’m related to or, B, at least knows where I’m coming from. With that in place, we have the ability to significantly impact vaccine hesitancy.”

Approximately 450 doses of the vaccine will be administered on Saturday. Bartel said spaces are still open for booking at the clinic.

Appointments can be made online through albertametis.com or if you require assistance, call 587-415-4044.

“We do believe it is a person’s choice to be vaccinated,” Bartel said. “But certainly we want to make it as easy as possible so that we’re not only protect our community, but we’re protecting the communities around us.”