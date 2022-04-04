Métis Nation of Alberta marks historic return of bison to traditional lands
The Métis Nation of Alberta says the arrival of 20 wood bison at a site northeast of Edmonton was a historic moment.
The bison, which came from Elk Island National Park last month, are part of an education and experience program led by the Métis Nation in partnership with the park.
President Audrey Poitras says in a news release that bison are native to the Métis Crossing area, but were driven to near-extinction by settlers in the 19th century and ended Métis bison hunts.
She says the return of bison marks a milestone in reconciliation.
The bison will be released into the Métis Crossing Wildlife Park, which is a cultural interpretive destination, once they are acclimatized to the area.
They will join an existing herd of 48 animals already on site.
"Bison were a vital food source for Métis peoples and communal bison hunts were Métis tradition and formed the bedrock of Métis society," said Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing.
"It was at these gatherings that Métis democratic and judicial systems developed through 'Laws of the Buffalo Hunt.' The loss of the bison was felt deeply by Métis peoples."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 4, 2022.
-
Scott Gillingham resigns from EPC, signaling potential mayoral runIt appears a key member of Mayor Brian Bowman’s inner-circle may be setting himself up for a mayoral run this fall.
-
Sault Ste. Marie man travels to Rome to meet the PopeA Sault Ste. Marie man is back home after spending last week in Rome as a part of an Indigenous delegation from Canada that met with the Pope.
-
Several Manitoulin properties now protected by conservancy groupThe Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy has set aside seven properties its been able to acquire in the last week, four of them are on Manitoulin Island.
-
Failed Saskatoon real estate company was using 'new money to pay old money': lawyerA Saskatoon lawyer representing people affected by a Saskatoon real estate firm's shutdown said he 'immediately became concerned' after he took a peek under the hood of the company.
-
Man arrested after Victoria father assaulted while walking with familyVictoria police say a man was arrested on Saturday evening after he allegedly attacked another man who was walking with his family in the Rockland area.
-
Study finds link between high density of fracking and adverse birth outcomesScientists at the University of Calgary have found a link between high density of fracking operationsin the oil and gas industry and adverse birth outcomes.
-
9 cruise ships due to arrive in Victoria currently have COVID-19 cases on board: CDCNine of the 11 cruise ships due to arrive in Victoria this month currently have confirmed COVID-19 cases on board, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
-
Hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response resignsLee Fairclough is switching careers. She's resigned as both the hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response and president of St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener.
-
‘It’s devastating’: Surrey couple pleading for return of missing pet tortoiseA couple in Surrey is pleading for the return of their beloved 80-pound tortoise, who they describe as the “hit of the family.”