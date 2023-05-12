Metis Nation responds to challenge from Robinson-Huron chiefs

The Metis Nation of Ontario says it does not require anyone's permission to be a people or community.

This is in response to a statement earlier this week from a group of Robinson-Huron chiefs calling on the federal government to cease all action relating to the recognition of the Metis Government and the Self-Government Implementation Agreement signed earlier this year.

The Robinson-Huron Waawiindamaagewin (RHW) is challenging the existence of "distinct Metis communities" in Robinson-Huron territory.

Batchewana First Nation Chief Dean Sayers, a member of this group, accused the federal and provincial governments of attempting to push through legislation that will encroach on the rights of First Nations people.

Metis Nation Regional Councillor Mitch Case said that accusation is unfounded.

"When you actually look at the self-government agreement, the implementation agreement, it only deals with our citizenship, our internal operations, our elections, the financial management of our entity," said Case.

"It doesn't affect anything to do with lands and resources, it doesn't affect anything else."

Case says while he's disappointed at the position taken by the RHW, he is not surprised.

He said it's clear to him that some First Nations leaders believe that the Metis are not allowed to exist.