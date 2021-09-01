Métis Nation–Sask. starts prize draw for vaccinated Métis citizens – including $2M in scholarships

Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) is running a prize draw as part of a vaccination incentive program to encourage Métis citizens to get fully vaccinated.

“Our Métis government is offering these vaccination incentives and support to our citizens to do our part in encouraging everyone to get their vaccine,” said MN–S President Glen McCallum.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is our shot at getting back to the moments that matter most like time spent with loved ones, attending live events, and holding social gatherings.”

The This is Your Shot contest is open to fully vaccinated Saskatchewan Métis citizens and citizens with applications in process.

Fully vaccinated citizens are eligible to enter an online draw to win prizes such as a truck, pontoon boat, snowmobile, laptops, cell phones and a variety of gift cards.

Eighty educational scholarships of $25,000 are available for citizens aged 12 to 30.

“We are very excited to provide scholarships to support our youth, recognizing their vaccination efforts as well as providing them with some financial support towards their future educational pursuits,” said MN–S Post-Secondary Education Minister Leonard Montgrand.

There will be an early bird draw, weekly draws for educational scholarships and other prizes and a final grand prize draw Nov. 26.

Weekly prizes are available until Nov. 19.