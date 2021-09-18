Metis northern-raised artist unveils new artwork in Timmins, tours region with TV show

Graffiti artist Mique Michelle has painted a series of murals in Timmins incorporating local culture and stories, and has now unveiled two new pieces in the city.

One is a mural painted with the help of local youth, as part of her new French-language TV where she tours northern communities and works with young artists to create unique pieces.

The other is her first commissioned canvas painting made specially for the Timmins Public Library called "A Hub for Good Medicine," which highlights the importance of hearing diverse voices.

Michelle said she wants her work to help marginalized people share their opinions, knowledge and stories.

"Graffiti is part of hip-hop," said Michelle, adding that the culture has been a way for marginalized communities to speak out.

"To make sure the conversations keep going ... and I hope that (murals are) used as tools to keep sharing information, medicine, knowledge stories."

She wants to pass on that mentality to youth and inspire them to express themselves.

That's why Michelle said she wants to let young artists take the lead in what they want to say through the art they will make in her show, adding that young people have a lot to say.

"We should be listening all the time," she said.