Metric concert at Conexus Arts Centre cancelled over 'logistical production issues'
Canadian rock band Metric has cancelled its show in Regina on Friday, according to the Conexus Arts Centre's website.
The band was scheduled to play the Regina stop of "The Doomscroller Tour" on Aug. 19.
An update posted by the Conexus Arts Centre on Tuesday said the concert is being called off due to "logistical production issues".
"We're so sorry to have to cancel this concert," Metric said in a personal message attached to update. "We tried everything in our power to overcome the logistical issues but unfortunately there was nothing we could do to make it work."
"We look forward to rescheduling as soon as possible and hope to see you soon."
Patrons who bought a ticket with a credit card will recieve a full refund automatically. The Conexus Arts Centre asks people allow up to one week for it to process.
"If you purchased in person with debit, cash or a gift certificate, our Box Office will reach out to you to process a refund," the Conexus Arts Centre said.
Metric's Edmonton stop on the tour, scheduled for Wednesday, was also cancelled for the same reason.
