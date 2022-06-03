Metro eliminates single-use plastic bags in stores

Shoppers at Metro stores across Ontario and Quebec will need to start bringing their own bags in the fall.

Metro has announced all stores and pharmacies will stop offering single-use plastic shopping bags in September.

Metro says the elimination of plastic bags will prevent the circulation of more than 330 million plastic bags annually.

"Our ambition is to optimize our packaging and printed materials by reducing their use, relying on optimal design, choosing environmentally responsible materials and facilitating their recovery and recycling," Marie-Claude Bacon,Metro’s vice-president of public affairs and communications, said in a news release.

Metro is the latest grocery store/big box store to eliminate plastics.

In April, Walmart Canada eliminated single-use plastic shopping bags from all stores.

Farm Boy eliminated plastic grocery bags across all stores in June 2021.