Metro Line LRT to be closed this weekend for testing before NAIT/Blatchford station opens

Services on the Metro Line Northwest LRT will be suspended this weekend.

The City of Edmonton says testing is required to prepare for the opening of the new NAIT/Blatchford Market station.

"During testing, motorists at the Princess Elizabeth Avenue intersection may experience minor traffic delays from the LRT gates being down for longer than usual. Onsite road signage will notify motorists of the minor delay," the City of Edmonton said.

The last train will leave NAIT at 12:45 a.m. on Saturday and services will resume at 5:57 a.m. on Monday.

A bus service will run between Churchill and NAIT stations every 15 minutes while the LRT is not running.

The Capital and Valley Line Southeast lines will not be affected.

NAIT/Blatchford's new station may open this month, the city said, and it is in NAIT’s developing lands.

"It has a longer platform than the current temporary NAIT station, increasing service capacity from three-car trains on the Metro Line up to five-car trains, to accommodate peak service and ridership growth."