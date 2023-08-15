Metro says union refused request to meet amid ongoing grocery strike in the GTA

Amid an ongoing strike by Metro workers in Toronto, the grocery giant says Unifor refused its request to meet with the bargaining committee.

Metro Inc. spokeswoman Marie-Claude Bacon says in a statement that Metro's bargaining committee reached out to Unifor over the weekend and offered to meet as soon as Sunday or Monday.

But Unifor says it's waiting for an acceptable offer from Metro.

Around 3,700 Metro workers have been on strike since late July at 27 stores across the Greater Toronto Area.

The workers voted against a tentative agreement that Unifor national president Lana Payne described as their best in decades, choosing instead to strike and demand more from their employer.

Bacon says the tentative agreement included paid sick days for part-time workers, improvements in benefits and pensions, and significant wage increases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023.