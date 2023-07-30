Metro strike continues, nearly 30 Toronto-area stores closed
Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike.
Some 3,700 members of Unifor Local 414 walked off the job Saturday after rejecting a collective bargaining agreement, effectively shuttering operations at the 27 stores where they work.
Stores affected by the strike include locations in Toronto and its suburbs, Brantford, Orangeville, Milton, Oakville, Brampton and Mississauga.
Metro says the affected stores will be closed for the duration of the strike, but pharmacies will remain open.
Metro has voiced disappointment with the job action, while Unifor says frontline grocery workers need Metro to come back to the table with an improved wage offer that addresses the significant affordability challenges they face.
Neither the company nor union has indicated when bargaining talks may resume.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2023.
