Metro Vancouver care home declares COVID-19 outbreak, introduces enhanced measures

Enhanced measures are now in place at another Metro Vancouver care home after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility.

The outbreak at Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock was announced Tuesday after a resident tested positive for the disease.

In a statement, Fraser Health said extra measures are now in place at the home. Visitors are restricted throughout the facility cleaning and infection control measures are enhanced and movement of staff and residents is limited.

"During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility," the health authority's statement said.

"This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents."

Fewer outbreaks were announced in recent months as vaccination rates increased and case counts fell across the province. However, as case counts have started to rise again, so have the number of outbreaks. As of Tuesday, there were seven other outbreaks in long-term care homes in B.C.

Those outbreaks were in:

Holyrood Manor

KinVillage West Court

Nelson Jubilee Manor

Kootenay Street Village

Cottonwoods Care Centre

Brookhaven Care Centre

Discovery Harbour

"It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones," the health authority's statement said.