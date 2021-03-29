Metro Vancouver company says it's the 1st in country to get Health Canada certification for its N95 masks

A Port Coquitlam company that's making its own N95 masks believes it's the first in Canada to receive federal certification for its products.

Innofoods shifted its focus from producing food to making face coverings during the pandemic.

The company's CEO says a team of 450 employees quickly got to work when COVID-19 cases were recorded in B.C. and created a machine that can make medical-grade masks.

What makes their product different from others, Jae Park says, is its unique shape.

"The shape of our masks are 3D medical masks, allowing you to have a space between your mouth and the filter," Park said. "None of your saliva actually touches and it's more comfortable because the shape of your face is actually 3D."

Park says he doesn't know of any other Canadian companies with the same certification from Health Canada.