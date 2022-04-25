Metro Vancouver could see thunderstorms this week, Environment Canada predicts

Metro Vancouver is in for a mix of weather this week, with rain, sun and thunderstorms all in Environment Canada's forecast.

Monday started the week with a high of 12 C and periods of rain throughout the day. On Tuesday, it's expected to be slightly cooler, with highs of 10 C and lows of 5 C.

Despite the mild temperatures, the weather itself could be tumultuous Tuesday, with mostly cloud, some showers and the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

For the rest of the work week, temperatures are expected to stay fairly steady. Highs are predicted to reach no more than 12 C, though lows could get as cold as 3 C on Wednesday.

Environment Canada's forecast suggests the weekend will be a little warmer, with highs of 15 C possible on Sunday.

Earlier this month, several parts of the province broke low-temperature records, including some that were more than a century old.

On April 16, Vancouver and Princeton both recorded low temperatures not seen on that date since the 19th century.

Vancouver's temperature of -1.2 C broke the previous record of -0.6 set in 1896, and Princeton's lows reached -8.4 C, surpassing the -6.7 seen in 1895.