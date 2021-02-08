It was a slippery commute for some drivers on Monday morning after isolated flurries covered parts of the Tri-Cities with snow, kicking off what is expected to be an unusually cold week in Metro Vancouver.

Snowfall was reported in parts of Port Moody, Port Coquitlam, and Coquitlam, with the snow sticking on some roads by 7 a.m.

Arctic air is pushing into Metro Vancouver on Monday, which is expected to lead to subzero temperatures through the week.

A reminder to drivers on this Monday morning commute: Please drive safely with the road conditions this morning. Even a little snow can make for slippery road surfaces. @roadsafetykath @ChiefFleugel @CityofPoMo

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, with the coldest temperatures of the winter expected by the middle of the week in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Temperatures are expected to dip to -12 C in Vancouver by Wednesday, but Environment Canada is warning it could feel as cold as -20 C in areas like the Fraser Valley due to wind chill.

“Winter has come late but it’s finally arrived here in February,” Environment Canada Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon told CTV News Monday, noting it had been a particularly mild January.

“It’s going to drop temperatures five to 10 degrees below average for this time of year.”

Sekhon says the coldest blast is expected Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, which could set a new cold-weather record.

There could also be flurries on Tuesday night, though no major snowfall is expected.

There could also be flurries on Tuesday.

Welcome to winter! Environment Canada forecasting temps of -20 with the wind chill in parts of the Fraser Valley by Wednesday as Arctic air hits the South Coast starting today �� We could see -10 by mid-week in Vancouver. https://t.co/tqd21z6XZ2 @CTVVancouver @ctvmorninglive pic.twitter.com/UQv2aVNcGF

“On Tuesday, temperatures will continue to drop as more Arctic air is forced southwards. Strong outflow winds and brisk wind chill values are then expected to begin over southern coastal areas Tuesday night,” Environment Canada's warning says.

The Arctic air is expected to be felt across much of the province this week, with areas like Kelowna bracing for temperatures as low as -20 C by Wednesday.

Environment Canada says warnings may be expanded later this week “as the Arctic air progresses.”

Sekhon says the Arctic outflow we are seeing isn’t unusual for this time of year, but this first blast is coming relatively late in the winter.

“What’s unusual is we haven’t gotten it sooner. Sometimes we can get Arctic air two or three times in a winter. But this is the first time we are truly seeing it,” Sekhon said.

The forecast indicates temperatures in Metro Vancouver may warm up slightly around the weekend.

Very light snow this AM in Port Coquitlam #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/9b1JgaoSNZ