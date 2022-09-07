Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to jump by 7 cents before weekend
After a brief reprieve in gas prices, Metro Vancouver drivers may need to pay more at the pumps before the weekend.
Metro Vancouver's gas prices have generally stayed below 190 cents per litre over the past week, but on Thursday, they're expected to jump by seven cents. According to gas-price prediction site Gas Wizard, it could cost about 195.9 cents per litre to fuel up with regular gas at many stations.
By comparison, gas prices in Toronto are predicted to be 146.9 cents per litre on Thursday and 138.9 in Calgary.
B.C.'s prices last broke a record on June 6, reaching 236.9. While they've since fallen, the cost has generally stayed around 190 in recent weeks.
Metro Vancouver's gas prices are typically among the highest in the country. But as of Wednesday, prices are believed to be higher in the province's Northern Rockies Regional District, according to a heat map from GasBuddy.com.
Earlier this year, when drivers were paying what was at the time a record-breaking 214.9 cents a litre, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced relief in the form of a one-time $110 rebate.
ICBC confirmed with CTV News Vancouver that, as of the end of July, all gas rebate cheques had been delivered or were in the mail.
