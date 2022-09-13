Metro Vancouver gas prices predicted to fall 5 cents after nearing $2/L

Metro Vancouver's gas prices have been close to $2 per litre for several days, but drivers may soon get a small break at the local pumps, analysts predict.

Price-prediction website Gas Wizard says the cost to fuel up with regular gas could fall by five cents per litre on Wednesday, inching down from 198.9 to 193.9.

Average prices have been at that higher rate for the past three days and haven't been as low as 193.9 for about a week.

B.C.'s prices last broke a record on June 6, reaching 236.9 and it took until about mid-July for them to fall below 200 cents per litre in many cities.

Metro Vancouver's gas prices are typically among the highest in the country. But as of Tuesday, prices are believed to be slightly higher in the North West Territories' Fort Smith Region, according to a heat map from GasBuddy.com.

In Toronto, average prices were 146.9 Tuesday and in Calgary they were 10 cents lower.

Earlier this year, when drivers were paying what was at the time a record-breaking 214.9 cents a litre, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced relief in the form of a one-time $110 rebate. Horgan announced other measures last week to combat a rising cost of living, including a boost to the Climate Action Tax Credit and the B.C. Family Benefit.

As well, the annual rent increase – which is normally tied to inflation -- will be capped at a maximum two per cent for 2023. For a household paying $2,000 per month, that works out to a maximum hike of $40 per month. The province estimates this will represent a savings of up to $816 per year.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy