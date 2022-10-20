Metro Vancouver gas prices see 58-cent drop in less than 2 weeks
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are the lowest some stations have seen in weeks, though they could rise again slightly before the weekend.
On GasBuddy.com, drivers posted prices spotted at stations across Metro Vancouver as low as 183.9 cents per litre Thursday morning. That marks a 58-cent drop from the record-breaking price of 241.9 seen less than two weeks ago.
Gas prices took a dramatic fall in the region last week when they went from 227.9 to 192.9 overnight. Analysts explained that major shift was due to a pipeline and a refinery on the West Coast coming back online after undergoing maintenance.
While Metro Vancouver often has the highest gas prices in the country, other parts of B.C. were paying more to fuel up on Thursday, according to a heat map from GasBuddy.com.
That map showed prices were higher in several places including on Vancouver Island, in the Kootenay-Boundary Regional District, in the Bulkley-Nechako Regional District and in the Stikine Region.
Before the weekend, however, Metro Vancouver drivers might notice a slight uptick in prices as price-prediction website Gas Wizard suggests they could rise three cents to 186.9 on Friday.
