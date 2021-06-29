Metro Vancouver heatwave leaves Mexico City, Hawaii, and other hotspots in the dust

The sun destinations Canadians normally associate with warm weather, and flock to in the winter to escape the cold, were not nearly as hot as most B.C. towns and cities on Monday.

The high in Metro Vancouver ranged from 32 C to 42 C on what has been the hottest day of the heatwave so far.

In comparison, Mexico City reached a high of only 20 C, well below the heat experienced in Canada‘s western most province.

Closer to the equator, and still in the northern hemisphere, San Jose, Costa Rica and Bogota, Colombia also fell behind at 26 C and 19 C respectively.

B.C. cities also eclipsed cities in Spain, including the capital Madrid which registered a high of 28 C on Monday.

Other favourite vacation hotspots like Cuba, Florida, Louisiana, registered lower temperatures than Metro Vancouver.

Maui, one of the most popular winter destinations for Canadians was also cooler at 30 C.