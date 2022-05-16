Metro Vancouver in for another round of wet, windy weather
People in Metro Vancouver are being told to brace for strong winds and heavy rain starting Tuesday evening.
According to a special weather statement issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada, "an unseasonably strong low pressure system" is the cause of the anticipated stormy weather.
Up to 70 millimiteres of precipitation is expected at higher elevations. In the mountains, this is expected to fall as "heavy snow."
"There is some uncertainty in the exact track of the low pressure centre," according to the statement. "This will impact which communities see the strongest winds.
"As the storm nears and wind speeds and total precipitation amounts become more certain, warnings may be issued."
The system is expected to impact weather in the region through "late Wednesday," according to ECCC.
The storm comes amid a stretch of unseasonably cold and wet weather in B.C. that has seen a number of communities break all-time records for low temperatures and daily precipitation.
