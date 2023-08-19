Metro Vancouver issues air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

Smoke rolling in from the hundreds of wildfires burning across B.C. has prompted the Metro Vancouver Regional District to issue an air quality advisory.

The alert issued Saturday afternoon says high concentrations of fine particulate matter are expected to last until the region sees a change in weather.

Central and eastern Fraser Valley were already seeing elevated levels of fine particulate matter Saturday, where in Metro Vancouver, conditions are expected to deteriorate Saturday evening and into Sunday.

“Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds, temperatures, and wildfire behaviour changes,” the regional district notes.

On Saturday, the smoke was highly visible in the Lower Mainland, but the fine particulate matter was “aloft” in the sky and hadn’t reached the surface yet, meaning the air quality health index was low, despite appearances, Alyssa Charbonneau, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada explained.

She said the smoke will likely settle in Sunday, which could lead to the AQHI rising.

“The good news is that for the Lower Mainland it does look relatively short lived. We have a shift in the wind pattern expected on Monday, which could help clear out some of the smoke and stop things from getting really bad here,” Charbonneau said.

Residents should postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity during smoky skies, especially if breathing becomes uncomfortable, the notice says.

Smoke exposure is of particular concern for people with underlying conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other lung diseases, heart diseases or diabetes, as well as those with respiratory infections, outdoor workers, pregnant people, seniors, infants and children, according to the district.

“If you are experiencing symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing, seek prompt medical attention,” the notice reads.

A map of the current air quality conditions in the region is available online.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are currently 384 wildfires burning across the province, and 15 of them are “of note,” meaning they are highly visible or pose a potential threat to public safety.