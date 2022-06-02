Fake crash staged to teach students about risks of unsafe driving

With many graduation celebrations now underway, police in Metro Vancouver are reminding student drivers to make good decisions behind the wheel.

They say high risk driving increases at this time of year leading to devastating crashes.

On Thursday, they used a powerful demonstration to get their message across.

Port Moody Police Department, Port Moody Fire Rescue, and ICBC created a mock crash outside Heritage Woods Secondary School to show students the risks of speed and alcohol.

Fire trucks, ambulances and police cruisers raced up David Avenue to respond to a simulated serious crash.

The driver in the scenario had an N licence, had too many passengers in the vehicle and was intoxicated.

A crushed Toyota rested against a tree at the side of the road with three teens inside.

Police hope seeing the devastation in person will create lasting images in students minds that will stick with them as they get behind the wheel.

“The idea here is to provide a realistic look at high risk driving, and the perils of high risk driving, how dangerous it can be for students as we enter into the grad season right now,” said Const. Sam Zacharias, of the Port Moody Police Department.

The passengers in the simulated crash looked as though they were badly hurt, covered in blood and trapped inside the car.

First responders used the jaws of life to free them.

It was just a simulation, but it appeared to have a big impact on the anxious audience watching.

“I thought it was insane, just put the fear of god in me learning to drive,” said Teagan Murray, a student at Heritage Woods Secondary.

ICBC is now reminding student drivers that their licences come with a zero drug and alcohol policy.

“Driving is a privilege, not a right. So we want students to realize that and good driving takes practice, good driving habits take practice,” said Kathleen Nadalin, a spokesperson for ICBC.

As the weather improves, police say risky behaviour on the road is rising, they’re warning drivers of all ages they’re watching.