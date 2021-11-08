iHeartRadio

Metro Vancouver's budget was passed. Here's how much more households will pay.

Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood is seen from the air by drone in July 2021. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)

The Metro Vancouver authority's newly passed budget means households will pay an average of $595 for all regional services next year -- up $21 from this year.

Most of the authority's revenue comes from utility fees.

The budget also includes plans for a new facility that will transform sewage sludge into tiny, dry pellets, but project costs have increased by 70 per cent since it was first proposed in 2019.

