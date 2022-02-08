Metro Vancouver's most wanted: Rewards of up to $100,000 available for these 5 people

Do you recognize any of the five people wanted in Metro Vancouver? If you can help get them behind bars, you could be eligible for a hefty reward, the local chapter of Crime Stoppers says.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, the organization released photos and details of five suspects, calling them the region's "least wanted valentines."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these people is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip online or calling 1-800-222-8477.

Rewards for the individuals described below vary. Most tips that lead to the arrest and charge of the individuals are worth $5,000, the organization said. But for one man, his capture could net a tipster a whopping $100,000.

CONOR D'MONTE

That man is Conor D'Monte, who is wanted for murder. The 44-year-old is alleged to have been involved in the death of a high-ranking B.C. gang member back in 2009.

Authorities believe D'Monte left the county in 2011 to evade arrest, and has been on the run since then.

He's described as 6'1" and about 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos including Asian characters on his right shoulder, the word "Conrock" on his left shoulder, and a dragon and tiger tattoo on his left upper back.

DANIEL DUMAS

Wanted for manslaughter, police are looking for Daniel Dumas, a 29-year-old who is 5'8" and about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers said he is also wanted for assault causing bodily harm, arson – damage to property, assault with a weapon, assault of a peace officer and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

MICHELLE ARCAND

At 5'2" and 220 pounds, Michelle Arcand is wanted for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She's also wanted for possession of a Schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, possessing a Schedule I substance, failure to comply with a condition of undertaking, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, break-and-enter to commit robbery and failure to attend court.

She's 29 years old, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

AMARDIP SINGH RAI

Also on the list is 42-year-old Amardip Singh Rai, wanted for a list of allegations including sexual assault and confining a person without lawful authority.

He's an estimated 5'9" and 134 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is also wanted for administering a noxious thing with the intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm, as well as two counts of assault with a weapon, nine firearms-related charges and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Read more on the investigation into Rai in our coverage from Jan. 21.

JEREMY MAXINE GEORGE

The final person on Crime Stoppers' list is Jeremy Maxine George, wanted for break-and-enter and commit an indictable offence, sexual assault and failure to comply.

George, age 36, is 5'10" and about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of skulls on his right shoulder, the word "hell" on his right forearm, and the word "hellrazor" (sic) on his chest.

He'd been staying in a Vancouver halfway house, and failed to return home last month. At that time, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.