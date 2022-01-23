Metro Vancouver search and rescue team called to Interior overnight to help with injured sledder
A search and rescue team from the Lower Mainland was called to help rescue an injured sledder in the B.C. Interior Saturday night.
Shortly after 7 p.m., North Shore Rescue posted on Facebook that it had been called to assist South Cariboo Search and Rescue with a call near 100 Mile House.
A few hours later, the rescue group shared photos of its successful mission, thanking its fellow search and rescue group, Talon Helicopters, and B.C. Emergency Health Services for their assistance.
According to NSR, the sledder was injured near Hendrix Lake, B.C., at an elevation of 5,000 feet. The area is about 80 kilometres northeast of 100 Mile House, by road.
The other people who were with the injured person had started a fire and called for help from South Cariboo SAR, which was on scene and providing first aid when NSR arrived with an ER physician and an anesthesiologist.
"The subject was loaded into the helicopter and flown to Williams Lake, where she was transferred to BCEHS," North Shore rescue's post reads.
-
Sask. cattle producers facing feed shortagesSaskatchewan cattle producers are now facing feed issues for their livestock due to the drought the province experienced last summer.
-
Stollery Children's Hospital ward to temporarily act as adult emergency patient outflowAnticipated high patient volumes due to Omicron wave surges prompted a new ward in the Stollery Children's Hospital to become an adult emergency outflow centre temporarily.
-
Ottawa doctor hosts Junior Jabapalooza amid lagging paediatric vaccination rates in OntarioOntario's paediatric vaccination rates are among the lowest in the country. Just 51.9 per cent of kids between 5 and 11 across the province have had at least one shot
-
Vancouver Canucks add goalie Spencer Martin, two assistant coaches to COVID protocolThe Vancouver Canucks are down two more goalies due to COVID-19.
-
'We regret any inconvenience': Students receive poor fitting masks from school boardStudents from the Wellington Catholic District School Board received masks that were too big ahead of the return to in-person learning, according to the board.
-
Sudbury plumbers share tips to prevent frozen pipesTemperatures are set to plunge once again and with the bitter cold plumbers throughout Northern Ontario have been busy dealing with frozen pipes.
-
Calgarians flock to parks with warm winter weatherWith the blast of warm air setting in over much of southern Alberta, Calgarians are taking every opportunity to enjoy the sunshine.
-
'They are hurting people': Convoy organizer says many truckers are against COVID-19 restrictionsA convoy, made up of many truck drivers who say they've had enough of the restrictions imposed on their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to hit the road this week.
-
Man searches for Ottawa paramedics who saved his life 28 years agoIt’s been nearly three decades since Dave Murphy was stabbed outside an Ottawa mall. Now, he's searching for the paramedics who saved his life.