Metro Vancouver seeing 'higher-than-usual' water consumption; residents urged to conserve

Metro Vancouver is seeing “higher than usual” water consumption from residents due to the climbing temperatures, as the province warns of worsening drought conditions.

In a statement to CTV News, the regional district that represents 21 municipalities, one electoral area, and one treaty First Nation, said although its water reservoirs are currently showing they are within the normal range, the weather the province is expecting to have this summer is not “normal.”

The region is currently under Stage 1 water restrictions, but that could change if water consumption does not decrease, according to the regional district.

“If we are unable to get the water consumption down, then we will need to go to a higher level of restrictions, which would ban lawn watering and put further restrictions on residents and businesses,” the statement said.

It also noted that on every day of May and June this year, more drinking water was used when compared to 2022. Total water use, according to Metro Vancouver, was up by 21 per cent during that period.

SHOWER LESS, TURN OFF TAPS

Dr. John Richardson, a UBC freshwater scientist and professor in the faculty of forestry, said changes like taking shorter showers and turning off the tap when brushing your teeth can make a difference.

“There are about 2.4 million people in the Metro Vancouver area. You start to multiply that up and you realize that’s a big volume of water if everyone saves a few liters here and there,” he said.

Municipalities – who draw water from three reservoirs in North Vancouver – are also being asked to play a role in their consumption. Chad Townsend, a senior planner, with the Vancouver Park Board said it has targeted irrigation for golf courses, and that around 25 aesthetic fountains have been turned off.

“We fully understand that some people were very attached to them and find them very important, but we’ve decided that in order to comply with bylaws and to demonstrate responsible use of potable water, that’s something the park board is doing this year,” he said.

Townsend said the park board is focusing on park goers health and comfort in the nearly 250 parks it oversees by adding misting stations and drinking fountains.

“It’s kind of like having a potable water budget and we think carefully about how we spend that potable water,” he said.

If the region is to move into Stage 2 restrictions, Metro Vancouver said the public will be notified and lawn watering will not be permitted for residential and non-residential properties.