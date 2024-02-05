Metro Vancouver traffic: Highway crossing fully open after fix to support pier 'deficiency'
All lanes of a crossing over Highway 99 are open again after a "deficiency" in one of the support piers was addressed.
The eastbound lane of the Steveston Highway crossing was closed last Wednesday after an issue was discovered during a scheduled inspection. B.C.'s Transportation Ministry said at the time a "potential deficiency of one of the support piers" led to the closure.
"Crews worked around the clock on the weekend on repairs to the Steveston Highway crossing over Highway 99 so that two-way traffic could be restored in time for the Monday morning commute," a statement from the ministry released Monday said.
Those repairs include temporary support pillars, which were added to allow both lanes to be open.
A weight restriction is in place on the overpass, however, with heavy commercial vehicles weighing more than 64,000 kilograms gross vehicle weight prohibited.
The current crossing over Highway 99 will be replaced with the five-lane Steveston Interchange. That interchange, which is currently under construction, is expected to be finished in 2025.
