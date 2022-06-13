Metro Vancouver tunnel, bridge blocked by Save Old Growth protesters during morning rush hour

A Metro Vancouver tunnel was blocked by protesters during Monday's morning commute.

Members of Save Old Growth, a group behind other traffic-disrupting protests in recent months, announced it would block the north entrance of the George Massey Tunnel Monday, halting southbound traffic.

B.C.'s Transportation Ministry confirmed the tunnel was blocked at about 7:15 a.m., saying drivers should "expect heavy delays and congestion."

The group also blocked traffic on the Second Narrows Bridge Monday morning. At about 7:30 a.m., police were in the area removing protesters from the crossing.

By 9 a.m., protesters were cleared from both the Massey Tunnel and the Second Narrows.

Save Old Growth said it took a six-week break to recruit and train more protesters, adding it's resuming a series of blockades on highways and bridges across Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island.

"This time around we are trying to make sure that it’s a permanent occupation on the freeway, which is quite unprecedented," said Save Old Growth spokesperson Zain Haq over the weekend.

"If we do get removed on the first day, the plan is to come back the next day and the next day with greater numbers until there is a critical mass that can’t easily be removed."

Save Old Growth is calling for an end to logging of old growth forests in British Columbia through legislative changes.

A group of counter-protesters, called Clear the Road, accused Save Old Growth of holding commuters hostage and plans to launch a class-action lawsuit against them.

“I’m very concerned that their actions are just going to escalate and escalate to the point that it is even more dangerous for commuters and for RCMP,” said Clear the Road organizer Tamara Meggit.

"Anybody who has been affected by these (protests), anybody who has lost shifts at work or anything like that, let us know your story. We are looking to document and a class action lawsuit will be in discussions with law firms."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Shannon Paterson and Regan Hasegawa