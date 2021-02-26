Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for parts of Metro Vancouver.

Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Richmond, Delta and the North Shore are expected to be hit the hardest.

Strong northwest winds between 70 and 90 km/h are expected Friday morning and in the early evening.

“A ridge of high pressure building off Vancouver Island today will produce very strong winds over the southern Strait of Georgia,” said Environment Canada in a warning.

BC Ferries cancelled its early morning sailings between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo Friday morning as a result.

Winds are expected to die down somewhat around noon and will increase again early in the evening.

The gusts will then gradually ease by early Saturday morning.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” warned Environment Canada.

BC Hydro responded to thousands of outages in the South Surrey/White Rock area overnight, but those were restored within a few hours.