Metro Vancouver weather: Up to 50 mm of rain expected across region, special weather statement warns

Metro Vancouver is in for a soggy few days with as much as 50 millimetres of rain expected in the region, a special weather statement says.

The notice from Environment Canada warns cities including Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta as well as the North Shore will all be met with a low-pressure system from Vancouver Island Wednesday.

That system is expected to bring widespread rain to the South Coast starting Wednesday evening and continuing through Thursday evening.

The North Shore mountains are expected to be especially impacted.

Before the rain arrives, Vancouver could see showers Tuesday morning and cloudy skies later on in the day. Temperatures are predicted to reach 17 C and fall no lower than 10 C.

On Wednesday morning, it's expected to be mainly cloudy.

After the rain subsides, Environment Canada predicts Saturday, Sunday and Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures reaching as high as 23 C.