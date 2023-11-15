Metrolinx releases renderings of future Toronto transit hub
Provincial transit agency Metrolinx has released renderings of one of its next projects, a transit hub in Toronto’s east end that will connect GO Transit, TTC streetcars and the upcoming Ontario Line.
This station, called the East Harbour Transit Hub, will be in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood, east of the Don Valley Parkway and south of Eastern Avenue, on the Lakeshore East and Stoufville GO transit lines.
According to Metrolinx, the project will use 40km of existing GO rail corridors so that new rail stations are more convenient for neighbourhoods and major commercial areas. The project aims to facilitate single-train connection between Toronto and other towns and cities, including Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Oakville and Hamilton.
Digital renderings of the proposed hub show a large transit station with room to accommodate the 100,000 customers Metrolinx says will travel through the building daily. Proposed design features include a massive skylight and exposed beams, as well as a drop-off area for cars and ride-shares.
City briefing documents from March of this year say the project is estimated to be completed in May 2028, with an estimated service start date of August 2028.
