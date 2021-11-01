Metrolinx reports 89 bus trip cancellations as vaccine mandate takes effect
A transit agency serving the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area says 89 bus trips were cancelled Monday as its COVID-19 vaccine mandate took effect.
Metrolinx says the number represents approximately six per cent of daily bus trips, and some train cancellations are also possible.
Employees at the transit agency had until Nov. 1 to get vaccinated, provide a medical exemption or be placed on leave without pay.
Spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins says the agency was gathering final numbers Monday but estimated that between two and three per cent of staff were on leave.
She says 97 per cent of employees had shared their vaccination status as of Friday, with 95 per cent saying they are fully vaccinated, 2.6 per cent partially vaccinated and two per cent were unvaccinated.
She says cancellations are likely to continue throughout the week and customers should check for service updates.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.
