Metrolinx to give an update on construction of Eglinton Crosstown LRT tomorrow
Metrolinx will provide an update on the construction of the much-delayed Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit tomorrow.
A media advisory released Tuesday said that Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster and Phil Taberner, the project's vice president, are expected to speak at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Last month, Verster said he would announce a tentative opening date for the transit project by the end of the summer.
"There's been a huge amount of work to figure out what a credible schedule looks like," he said on Aug. 10.
"(I'm) keen to give you by the end of the summer a clear indication of when that Line 5 would be in service."
At that time, Verster noted that instead of a specific opening date, he would reveal a range of dates, saying it was still impossible to provide that as the line was still in the testing and commissioning phase.
Construction on the $5.5 billion transit project began in 2011 and was scheduled to open in 2020.
However, opening day for the future TTC Line 5 has been pushed back due to several issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain problems.
CTV News Toronto will stream the news conference live.
