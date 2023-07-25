iHeartRadio

Mewata Armoury roof set on fire; man taken into custody


Investigators say a fire at the Mewata Armoury on Tuesday morning was deliberately set.

They say someone climbed on top of the building and set fire to the roof around 7 a.m.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

No one was hurt but traffic was tied up downtown for a time because of all the fire trucks in the area.

