Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he had overcome the coronavirus. Port Dover, Ont. couple reflects 1 year after quarantining on cruise ship in Japan It's been just over one year since Rose and Greg Yerex were stuck on a cruise ship in Japan, just as concerns about a new virus were emerging. Politics, meet PlayStation: how 2020 ushered in the era of campaign videogaming After a year of having to innovate physically distanced ways of campaigning, modern-day Democrats see online video gaming as the next high-tech frontier for reaching young voters. Extreme cold continues to cover Sask. as conditions near -50 All of Saskatchewan remains under an extreme cold warning as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) estimates temperatures as low as minus 50 in some parts of the province.