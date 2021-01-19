The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is charging an officer with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) after an investigation was launched in November 2020.

On Nov. 4, 2020, the IIU received a report from RCMP about an incident that happened the day before. Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a call about an assault happening on Oxford Common Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an off-duty MFNPS officer who was later placed under arrest.

The IIU started the investigation on Nov. 5 and the IIU Civilian Director Zane Tessler determined there are grounds for charges.

Const. Jason Conrad Bushie is being charged with assault, mischief and breach of an undertaking.

On Jan. 13, 2021, he was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on Feb. 9 in Portage la Prairie.

The IIU said it will not make any other comments on the investigation as it is before the courts.

The charges against Bushie have not been proven in court.